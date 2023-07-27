LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Highway Patrol says three of the eight passengers are still hospitalized after their boat left the water and crashed into a home at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, July 22.

Troopers believe the driver of that boat was intoxicated.

Statewide, boat crashes caused by intoxication are down. But in certain areas, drunk boating arrests are up.

“It does seem in the last few weeks that there have been considerably more arrests for boating while intoxicated,” said Cpl. Kyle Green with Troop F. “So I can’t say that there’s necessarily more crashes, but there certainly seems to be more people being arrested for it.”

Now, troopers across the state are reminding boaters to think about their safety and the safety of others.

“Don’t mix the consumption of impairing chemicals with boating,” said Sgt. Mike McClure with Troop D. “There’s a time and place for that, but it’s not while we’re operating the boat.”

Thirty-three people have been arrested so far this summer in the state of Missouri for boating while intoxicated.

At Table Rock Lake, those numbers are significantly down.

“What we see is when we’re stopping those boats and looking perhaps for signs of impairment, we’re seeing we’re seeing designated drivers at the helm,” McClure said. “I think we have a summertime group of conscientious boaters that use good judgment most of the time because of our numbers being as low as what they are not just in Troop D, but statewide.”

As for the crash at Lake of the Ozarks, Cpl. Green says the accident was a mixture of impairment, going too fast and visibility being low with nighttime conditions.

“That’s how we end up with these situations,” Green said. “Luckily, everybody in that boat crash is still alive, amazingly. But certainly, those injuries are going to leave an impact for a lifetime.”

Troopers say the best way to ensure your safety is to be prepared before you get on the water.

“What we’d like to see is just people making a plan,” Green said. “If you plan on drinking, then make sure that you have that designated boat operator who isn’t drinking at all. Many times people put themselves in bad positions because they don’t make a plan. And so they kind of figure out who’s going to operate the boat by who’s least intoxicated. Obviously, that’s a horrible way to go about doing things.”