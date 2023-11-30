CAMDENTON, Mo. — According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, three people were arrested after owners spotted suspicious activity around their homes near Porta Cima area of State Road MM.

Heather L. Owens Dustin R. Matthews Kyle R. Schutten

Heather L. Owens is charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class D Felony of Receiving Stolen Property. She is being held on a $25,000 surety bond.

Dustin R. Matthews is charged with the Class E Felony of Possession of Burglary Tools, and the Class D Misdemeanor of Driving While Suspended or Revoked. He is being held on a $75,000 surety bond.

Kyle R. Schutten is charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class E Felony of Possession of Burglary Tools. He is being held on a $100,000 surety bond.

On Nov. 28, a caller saw suspicious subjects walking around their home, onto their dock and into the dock house through surveillance systems. Though the subjects were not found, the video gave investigators a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

On Nov. 29, deputies responded to a call regarding several people around a homeowner’s house with flashlights in the early morning. Deputies located and stopped a vehicle matching the description given during the earlier call.

During the investigation, law enforcement confiscated 11.5 grams of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia. Additionally, deputies seized various items, including a pair of bolt cutters, a white full-face hockey mask, a two-way radio, a flashlight, multiple sets of car keys unrelated to the suspect vehicle, a gas can, and a computer tablet logged into a website monitoring Camden County Dispatch radio traffic.

Deputies also seized 13 credit and debit cards with seven different names, two social security cards, a Missouri driver’s license, and a book of new and unused checks. None of these items bore the names of Owens, Matthews, or Schutten.

All three were arrested at the scene and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

Deputies are working to identify the owners of the stolen items.