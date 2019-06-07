Three Missing Women: 27 Years Later Video

SPRINGFIELD -- Friday marks 27 years since Stacy McCall, Suzie Streeter, and Sherrill Levitt disappeared in Springfield.

The three women disappeared after Stacy and Suzie graduated from Kickapoo High School, and went to the home of Suzie's mother, Sherill.

They haven't been heard from since, but police still hear about the case to this day.

For Lieutenant Culley Wilson, who is a lifelong Springfied resident, he remembers the thoughts he had the night that Springfield's most notable cold case occured. This was before he was the head of the investigations unit at the Springfield Police Department.

"You know, I was pretty young then, but you think, 'Oh they're going to show up. They're going to show up somewhere. One of them at least. Something is going to happen,' says Wilson.

Since then, the information they have recieved from the public hasn't turned into a discovery of Stacy McCall, Suzie Streeter, or Sherrill Levitt.

"And you say new information. The information we get a lot of times is not new information. It's something we already know. But, I don't want people to think 'Oh, they already know everything about this.' If you get any information about this case, we'll take it. It doesn't matter," Wilson says.

The effort to get the word out has dwindled, but hasn't completely faded away.

A lot of changed since then for David Bauer, who is the owner of Coyote's Adobe Cafe.

"We opened January 22nd, and it happened this day that same year so I always remember like it was yesterday," says Bauer.

He has almost become part of the story himself, and recalls meeting Stacy's mother Janis around the time the girls disappeared.

"It was a day I'll always remember with the girl missing and the mother coming in with a flyer asking me to post it, and I said, 'I'll leave it here until the girls come home,'" Bauer explains.

They never did, but Lt. Wilson holds out hope that they'll find out what happened.

"We're waiting and hoping for that new peice of information that breaks it open, which I think is going to happen," says Wilson.

Lieutenant Wilson says they still stay in touch with the family, and they do have an investigator assigned to it who reviews information frequently.

He says it is still the departments' top priority cold case.

In 2017, KOLR10 put together a several pieces on this case for the 25th anniversary of the dissappearance.

