UPDATE (9/1/23): Two of the three men that Camden County Sheriff’s Office was searching for have been arrested.

Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar, 22, and John Brennan Richardson, 22, are being held in the Camden County Jail and facing charges of felony first-degree assault.

Both are being held without bond.

The investigation into the assault that took place in Greenview on August 7 continues as detectives work to identify several more suspects.

Original Story

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who may have information on an active assault investigation.

According to a release from CCSO, 22-year-old John Brennan Richardson of Springfield, 22-year-old Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar of Montreal, Missouri and an unknown male possibly known as “Roberto” may have information about an assault in the Greenview area, located north of Camdenton.

Courtesy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office

CCSO said the assault happened on Aug. 7 and is asking anyone with information about the three men to contact them at 573-346-2243.