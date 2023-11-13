WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A fire that began overnight in Webster County has killed three kids.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, three kids aged 12-16 were killed in a fire that began at a home in the 1600 block of Conklin Road.

The fire appears to be accidental, according to the spokesperson.

The following departments responded to the fire: Elkland, Marshfield, Seymour, Strafford, Logan-Rogersville and Fair Grove.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.