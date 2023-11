UPDATE: All lanes of Sunshine are now back open as of 10:30 a.m.

Original Story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A three-car accident has closed westbound lanes of Sunshine on Thursday morning.

The injury crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. at Sunshine and Enterprise. Westbound lanes of Sunshine are currently closed.

The accident may take a while to clean up so use alternate routes if possible.

No update has been provided on the severity of the injuries.