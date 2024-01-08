WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Three suspects have been arrested after a search warrant led by the West Plains Police Department uncovered suspected drug and methamphetamine equipment at the residence in question.

According to the West Plains Police Department, they were given a search warrant to investigate the 500 block of Harlin Drive on Jan. 5th around 11 a.m. where they found the suspected narcotics equipment and an illegal firearm.

The three suspects are awaiting charges including possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.