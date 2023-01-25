NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area.

One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25.

Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and Marion counties all have over 5,000 customers without power.

In all, over 75,000 people in Arkansas are without power as utility companies and co-ops work to reverse damages caused by the storms. You can track your county on PowerOutage.US’s interactive power outage map.