Thousands Turn Up for the Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. The JQH Arena is packed Saturday night, with thousands attending the Tournament of Champions.

"We have teams from Arizona, teams from Kansas, Illinois, all the way out to Seattle, Washington, and in Georgia," said Joshua Scott, district athletic director for Springfield Public Schools.

"10,000 people in the crowd here, Springfield has something amazing," said Jason Saunders, a Tournament of Champions fan, "I drove four and a half hours, paid $700 for a hotel room to be here, this is something special."

"This is a good thing Springfield gets to have, and I live 70 miles away," said John Jones, another fan.

"High school basketball, the rivalries, this sells itself. If St. Louis, where I'm from, had this, we would draw three times as many people as you guys get the privilege, the privilege of doing here," Saunders said, "the rivalries in the town here sell it to me. Beyond that, the fact that I just watched a local team, and by the time this airs you'll know who it is, lose by 30, and the crowd still cheers, there's something special there."

"I enjoy the talent, enjoy the fellowship of all the people," Jones said.

"The kids we bring in here, they're exceptional," said Sandy Fielder, marketing manager at Bass Pro Shops, "they're big, huge names that are growing. We have a lot of alumni, there are major names in basketball."

Fielder said players she spoke to also love visiting Springfield.

"They love the hospitality and the friendliness," explained Fielder, "and they enjoy this tournament. I mean to get to play and fill an arena with high school kids, this is exceptional."

And in honor of the 35th year... A hall of fame was created.

"We will be honoring Edsel Matthews and Carol Robinson, who are the founders of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions," Scott said.

Scott said he expects over 10,000 people there Saturday night.

"Quite honestly, I have a vacation I take every January, and I make it a point to come here, where I could do anything else, and I'm proud to say, I can go anywhere else I want to, I choose to come here," said Saunders.

The Tournament of Champions has five of the top 20 teams in the country.