Kelly McGowen with the Univerity of Missouri Extension Office in Springfield says Pawpaws are ripe in the Ozarks and that if you find one, now is the time to eat them!
Watch the video to find out what we think they taste like.
by: Tom Schmidt
Posted:
Updated:
Kelly McGowen with the Univerity of Missouri Extension Office in Springfield says Pawpaws are ripe in the Ozarks and that if you find one, now is the time to eat them!
Watch the video to find out what we think they taste like.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now