Third Annual Sunset Soiree Held Video

OZARK, Mo. -- The James River Basic Partnership held it's third annual "Sunset Soiree" Saturday evening.

It took place on the Finley River Bridge with a view of the river by the Ozark Mill.

Along with the beautiful sunset, there was food from Gilardi's, music, craft beer, whiskey and wine pulls -- even kombucha tasting.

While everyone enjoyed the lovely atmosphere, it was all for a good cause: to teach people how to protect their water.

"The James River Basin Partnership's mission is to protect and improve quality in our streams, springs, rivers, and lakes," Tiffany Frey, executive director of the James River Basin Partnership, said. "So we pay attention to all of the rivers and also some of the groundwater 'cause it's all connected and we just want to ensure that all the water is protected and clean for generations to come."

Tickets were $80 and helped fund the partnership.

However, Frey says if you didn't make it on Saturday, that's OK. You can always go outside and just enjoy the river.