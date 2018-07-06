Thieves Hit St. Louis North Co. Home Damaged by Storms Video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -- One week after severe storms ripped through a north St. Louis County home, a family is dealing with another obstacle.

Anita Turman and her two children were displaced last Thursday when a tree fell on top of their home. Since then they said matters have only gotten worse. On July 3, Turman said she got a call from a neighbor saying she believed someone had broken into her home. Turman found that someone went inside and stole several items and cut the wires to her car.

"They broke in the car stole the battery, took the wires out, took the car wires everything," Turman said. "Flipped over couches, whatever wasn't destroyed, they destroyed it."

Turman is in the midst of filing a police report. If you'd like to help with expenses there is a GoFundMe account.

