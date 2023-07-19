TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Fire Chief of the Western Taney County District Chris Brednt recalls the night that the duck boat sank. He says when he arrived on the scene it was far worse than he could’ve ever imagined.

“When we got there it was vastly different,” said Brednt.

Western Taney County Fire District along with many other agencies responded to Table Rock Lake on that tragic day in 2018.

Chief Brednt says he was expecting passengers to have on life jackets when teams arrived.

“We didn’t exactly know what all had transpired but we expected to see several people in their lifejackets on the lake. That is what we expected,“ said Berdnt.

When Brednt arrived on the scene he knew immediately that action needed to be taken.

“People climbing all over the paddle wheels on the Branson Belle trying to get out of the water,” said Brednt.

After sending resources to the showboat, it was very clear the rescue was not over.

“We were the first dive teams on the scene, so we started to dive,” said Brednt.

After rescuing people from the water, the chief turned the investigation over to the Missouri State Water Patrol because this was going to be a long-term operation and not a simple search and rescue.

“For the responders that was and still today… it’s pretty hard. There was just so much death and little we can do,” said Brednt.

Chief Berdnt says it was also a priority to make sure his team was in the right mental capacity after witnessing such a tragic event and to this day, he continues to do so after every call.