Theft of wheelchair latest setback for man, 20, shot during home invasion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KODE, KSN

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (FOX) -- A 20-year-old Oklahoma man who was severely injured in a home invasion earlier this year had his rented wheelchair stolen off of his from porch last week. The cruel twist of fate may have the family on the hook for $1,000.

Brett Duncan, of Oklahoma City, has undergone more than a dozen surgeries since a burglar broke into his home in January and shot him once in the neck and once in the back. He suffered severe damage to his internal organs and his right hand which still does not function properly, Oklahoma City's KFOR-TV reported.

After the invasion, the family installed a security camera system that captured a second crime at the home a few weeks ago. Surveillance video showed a man snooping around the porch, putting items in a box and bag he was holding before then removing Duncan's wheelchair, Oklahoma City's KOCO-TV reported.

"We just feel violated," Kimberlee Duncan, the shooting victim's mother, told KOCO. "Like, who goes on someone's porch and steals their wheelchair?"

Brett shared the video to Facebook, writing that his wheelchair being stolen just adds insult to injury.

To read the rest of the story, click here.