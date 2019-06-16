The USDA is having to put up a fight to move two facilities to Kansas City Video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 500 high-paying jobs are coming to the Kansas City area now that a government agency has decided to move two facilities there, however, the USDA's decision could come with a fight.

Missourinet reports the US Department of Agriculture is planning to move its facilities for economic research, and for food and ag policy to the Kansas City area.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the move gets the USDA closer to the farmers they serve.

And US representative Sam Graves said the quality of life in Kansas City makes the proposal a good move.

However, Missouri leaders expect lawmakers from Virginia and Maryland, to try to block the decision.

USDA officials have not chosen a site yet.

