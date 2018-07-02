The Statistics Behind Holiday Travel
Despite this week's July 4 holiday landing in the middle of the week, a record number of people will still travel 50 miles or more.
According to AAA, 46.9 million people will travel, that's up five percent over last year.
If you're flying somewhere, the average cost of a round-trip flight is $171, the lowest July 4 week airfare in five years.
AAA also says it expects to assist about 362,000 stranded motorists.
More Stories
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A large water main break sent up to 15 million…
-
GENEVA (AP) - Shares in commodities giant Glencore plunged Tuesday…
-
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - Heavy rains forecast for northern Thailand…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-