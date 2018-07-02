News

The Statistics Behind Holiday Travel

Despite this week's July 4 holiday landing in the middle of the week, a record number of people will still travel 50 miles or more.

According to AAA, 46.9 million people will travel, that's up five percent over last year.

If you're flying somewhere, the average cost of a round-trip flight is $171, the lowest July 4 week airfare in five years.

AAA also says it expects to assist about 362,000 stranded motorists.

