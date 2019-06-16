The Springfield police and sheriffs faced off in a basketball game for charity Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- It was an epic Battle of the Badges in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff's office faced off for a good cause at Carver Middle School.

Both teams worked to prove their on court supremacy.

Missouri State University men's coach Dana Ford was there.

Greene County K9 'Lor', Live PD star, also made an appearance.

This was all to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

Lisa French with big brothers, big sisters tells us both departments also competed to sell tickets for the game. "Whoever raises the least amount of money gets these pink handcuffs that they hang on their wall, and every year they do not want to be the person to get the pink handcuffs. But its a fun fun game, they love getting out there on the court play this game for us. the whole time selling admission tickets... It's just a fun rivalry... and a real low key fun event... but it raises a lot of money for us."

The Springfield Police Department won tonight's game and sold the most tickets.