The Springfield Fire Department has released their 2018 annual report
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Fire Department is out with its 2018 annual report and it was a busy year for firefighters and EMTs.
The report shows firefighters were out in the community educating children and installing free fire alarms as part of project Redzone but the stats that stand out the most are the amount of calls for service.
Crews responded to around 50 incidents a day totaling nearly 18,000 incidents for the year.
Anything ranging, from medical responses, vehicle accidents, flooding to large fires.
The fire chief says the department also made two major upgrades to their training facilities last year.
More Stories
-
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Westlake Ace Hardware partnered with The…
-
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.-- Vandalism continues in Lawrence County,…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.