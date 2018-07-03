The Rescue Plan for Thai Soccer Team Video

CHIANG RAI, Thailand -- One day after a Thai soccer team was found alive in a cave, officials in Thailand are now working on a rescue plan. The group has been trapped inside since June 23rd, when the cave flooded.

"We are coming, it's ok. Many people are coming"

One day after rescuers found the missing soccer team, divers are now bringing food and medical supplies to the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach.

"We'll come tomorrow, with food and doctor," said Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn

The governor said today he doesn't know how many more days the team will be trapped, but he said none of the boys are in critical condition.

A Thai navy seal team will make the final call on how to get them them. Experts say it could be safer to give them supplies where they are while they wait for water levels to drop.

As news of their survival spread, the families of the boys celebrated.

"When I see all of Thailand here you know putting everything that they have in order to rescue these kids and look - a miracle," said Jessica Tait, U.S. Air Force Captain.

About 35 U.S. military members have joined more than 1,000 rescuers from around the world for this operation.

The boys range in age from 11 to 16.)



(Laura Podesta, CBS News)