The Rage Room is a New Springfield Business Where People Pay to Break Things for Fun
Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Chris and Brittany Yarnton opened The Rage Room Aug. 21.
It’s a small storefront tucked away off Glenstone Avenue where people go, and pay a fee, to break things. They do it for fun and stress relief.
“It’s basically a place to either unwind, take your frustration out, but mainly to just have fun,” Chris said.
“There’s no remorse,” Brittany added.
Breaking the normal social expectation - that adults don’t go around wantonly damaging valuable property - is part of the appeal, the Yarntons said...
(Read the full story shared by the Springfield News-Leader here.)
