The Rage Room is a New Springfield Business Where People Pay to Break Things for Fun

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 10:15 PM CDT

Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Chris and Brittany Yarnton opened The Rage Room Aug. 21.

It’s a small storefront tucked away off Glenstone Avenue where people go, and pay a fee, to break things. They do it for fun and stress relief.

“It’s basically a place to either unwind, take your frustration out, but mainly to just have fun,” Chris said.

“There’s no remorse,” Brittany added.

Breaking the normal social expectation - that adults don’t go around wantonly damaging valuable property - is part of the appeal, the Yarntons said...

(Read the full story shared by the Springfield News-Leader here.)

