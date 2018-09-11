The Ozarks Marks 9-11 Anniversary Video

Today is the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Events around the Ozarks will be held in honor of those lost.

College of the Ozarks will holding a ceremony at the Lest We Forget 9 11 Memorial - located next to the C of O fire department. This ceremony begins at 9 am.

Also a memorial will be held today at Big Cedar Lodge -- with the Veterans And Military Coalition Of The Ozarks -- in remembrance of those who lost their lives on that fateful day. The ceremony is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. today at the Swimming Hole Yard at Big Cedar.