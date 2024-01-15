We often hear of Lake Effect Snow in winter, but did you know it can happen here in the Ozarks? Lake Effect Snow is rare, but on Saturday, January 13, 2023, we saw Lake Effect Snow bands coming off of Stockton Lake.

Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner says he has only seen Lake Effect Snow in the Ozarks a handful of times. Warriner explains Saturday’s set-up was perfect, “The northwest wind helped a lot. If blew along the length of the lake, throwing clouds and snow of the eastern arm.”

Lake Effect Snow forms when cold air moves across warmer waters of a lake. While Lake Effect Snow is most common in the Great Lakes Region, it can occur anywhere the conditions come together properly.

Saturday, January 13, 2023 radar imagery at 10:30 p.m. A heavier band of snow is pictured coming off of Stockton Lake.

On Saturday afternoon, two finger-like bands set up on the two southernmost tips of Stockton Lake and stretched southeast to I-44. While only light accumulation was picked up, the bands showed up on reflectivity.

Lake Effect Snow has been documented at Lake of the Ozarks, as well as Table Rock Lake.