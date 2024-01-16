SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Timmy Miano is like many musicians in the Springfield area.

“It’s kind of an emotional time for all the musicians that I’m friends with on Facebook right now, there’s a lot of chatter about it,” Miano said.

That chatter referred to the recent announcement that Downtown Springfield music venue ‘The Outland’ is moving where it’s been for over 30 years.

“I’ve been playing at the Outland since I moved to Springfield in about 1998. I’ve done solo shows there, tribute shows there. I’ve played in probably dozens of bands since then, and most of us found a home there at The Outland,” Miano said. “I’ve been playing that stage for a very, very long time.”

Miano adds the building had unique aspects that made the venue a staple for local music.

“It’s kind of like the ending of a tradition when you would play The Outland, you know, especially back it when it was, you know, all three buildings working together,” Miano said. “You could go be playing upstairs and go downstairs and see your best friend’s band playing and then go to the next next room over and there’s an open mic matter comedy night.”

At the time this article was published, OzarksFirst reached out to the owner of The Outland for an explanation as to why they are moving, where they are relocating to, and when they’ll open again.

Colleagues of the owner who were at The Outland explained that the owner had been very busy during this time and was unable to connect before this story aired.

Any updates will be posted as soon as we learn more details.

The Downtown Springfield Association (DSA) said it is unfortunate to see the business move.

“The Outland has a long history in downtown, rich in the live music scene,” Rusty Worley, the DSA’s Executive Director said. “It’s raised generations of Springfieldians [with] the local live music industry and really been at the heart [of it].”

Worley said it’s common to see turnover in the first quarter of the year and 85% of downtown’s first-floor storefronts are still occupied.

“We’ve seen several of our nightlife spaces taking on new life, and that’s where again, we remain encouraged that that’s part of the downtown scene is spaces reinventing themselves to to fit what the needs are for today’s market,” Worley said. “The [Hollywood Theatre] is a space that we’re trying to prioritize and want to see new uses for that and looking at that area. We’ve also seen the Moxie Hotel is getting ready to open and that will be here in the next couple of months. Mother’s Brewery has expanded with a couple of new concepts, the new coffee shop. A new event space ‘The Vault’ recently opened, which is a bar and restaurant at the corner of South and Walnut. There’s a new Asian concept called ‘Rice and Dumplings’ that is getting ready to open in Wilhoit Plaza.”

The owners of the building The Outland inhabited issued a statement hinting at a commitment to live music going forward, saying “We love the special place that the Outland/Highlife holds in Springfield’s music scene. This location on South Avenue has been a successful music venue for decades. Live music is very important to our downtown. We are working with a new tenant for the space and look forward to announcing the details soon. We would love to see the live music tradition continue to thrive in this location and look forward to seeing what the next tenants do there!”

Miano says he’s looking forward to what becomes of the venue space, while excited about the next chapter for The Outland.

“It’s such a big room and such a big stage that when you really fill it up, I played some sold-out shows there in the past and you feel like a rock star,” Miano said. “It’s amazing. If they can get that place back up to what the ballroom used to be able to do before COVID, I think it’s going to be great.”