If you are dreaming of a white Christmas here in the Ozarks, the odds are not in your favor. Historically, the Ozarks has around a 12% chance of a white Christmas.

The National Weather Service has released the climate forecast leading up to Christmas, and it has us under warm conditions leading up to Christmas. Precipitation looks to be around normal through Christmas.

While models are still two weeks out, there is one model in particular (the GFS) showing a slight chance of snow for the area on Christmas. I expect this to change a dozen times between now and the holiday, but it is something that has piqued my interest.

While the chances of a white Christmas are low, they aren’t zero.

Last year, a strong winter storm dropped 3″ of snow days before Christmas and stayed below freezing through Christmas. With over an inch of snow on the ground, it did qualify as a white Christmas.