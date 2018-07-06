The News-Leader's Answer Man: Attempt to Blow Up Presses at News-Leader Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. News Leader archive photo [ + - ] Video

On June 28 four journalists and an advertising employee were shot and killed in the newsroom of the The Captial Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.



In the aftermath of that tragedy, reader David Brown, of Springfield, asked:

Answer Man: Did someone once use dynamite to blow of the News-leader presses? If it happened, I'm told it occurred prior to 1960. Did it happen?

Yes, David, it happened.

An attempt was made to "stop the presses!" in a most violent way.

It happened during a labor dispute In late June or in the early days of July in 1949. No one was hurt and the blast did little damage. It did not harm the presses.

That's according to Dale Freeman, who worked at the News-Leader as a reporter and an editor from 1949 to 1956 and again from 1960 to 1982.

Freeman was 22 and a freshly minted graduated of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

When he started at the News-Leader in June of 1949, members of the International Typographical Union - the typesetters - were on strike at the News-Leader.

"There was a picket line that went all the way around the block.

"There was some violence, nails on driveways," he says.

Nevertheless, I should note that since no one was ever arrested, it is an assumption to link the explosion with the striking union members.

Dynamite was placed along the north side of the News-Leader building, at 651 N. Boonville, where the paper remains today.

That wall had a row of windows where people sometimes congregated to watch the presses run, Freeman says.

"I think all that happened was maybe one of the windows was blown out," he says.

Freeman recalls that at the time two other employee groups at the paper were unionized - the mailers, who bundled papers and inserted advertising fliers, and the stereotypers, who made the metal plates that went on the press.

Neither of those other groups struck in sympathy with the typesetters.

One oddity, Freeman says, is that the labor dispute did not carry over into softball.

"I remember that summer I was on the newspaper's softball team and I played with some of the typesetters who were out on strike," he says.

The newspaper, which was family owned then, was well prepared for the strike and quickly brought in typesetters from across the country, Freeman says. Many of them slept in the newspaper building.

Some traveled the country working at papers where typesetters were on strike, he recalls.

"Some of them were pretty rough characters," he says. "And you would have to be for that type of occupation."

After Freeman told me when he thought the bombing occurred, I went to the library to scan microfilm for a news story. I searched from June 18 through July 6, 1949, and did not find one.

I wondered if the paper for some reason did not run a story because it involved the newspaper. In my 40 years as a reporter, I've noticed that newspapers cover many things well. Covering newspapers is not one of them, in my opinion.

At the same time, I'm not sure that would make sense because an act of violence- trying to blow up a printing press - would certainly diminish support for the strikers, especially 1949.

In scanning three weeks of papers from that summer I saw many headlines with the words "Red" and "Commie."

I wondered if Brown had ever seen a news story about the bombing. I called him.

He had not. Brown, 57, for several years was a News-Leader paper boy. At times, he says, when at the newspaper waiting for papers he would hear stories about the history of the paper and the building.

One of those tales was about the day someone tried to blow up the presses.

The blast was at a wall that has long been gone, due to expansion and remodeling.

I called Freeman back to see if he remembered if the paper published a story.

"It did," he says. "I didn't write it."

I tell him I could not find one.

"Maybe I'm off on the date," he says. "But I know it was that summer."



