The 2023-2024 Kansas City Chiefs season is kicking off with beautiful early-season football weather. While a little wildfire smoke will be hanging in the air, there will be no other issues to contend with.

The start of the football season got us wondering, what are some of the most extreme weather days the NFL has played in?

The coldest game played was the Ice Bowl. Arguably one of the greatest games ever played, dipped to a frigid -13° on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. The 1967 NFL Championship featured Vince Lombardi’s Packers and Tom Landry’s Cowboys. It was a close game but the Packers won 21-17. Several of the players were treated for frostbite.

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 1967, file photo, players spill in all directions as a fumble occurs in the third period of the National Football League Championship game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. Dallas quarterback Don Meredith (white jersey, #17) fumbles and Herb Adderley of the Packers (#26, partially hidden) reaches to recover it. Played in sub-zero temperatures, the contest was later dubbed, ‘The Ice Bowl.’ (AP Photo/File)

The coldest game in Kansas City Chiefs history was on December 18, 1983 against the Denver Broncos. The temperature at kick-off was a balmy 0°. Despite the frigid temperatures, the Chiefs pulled a major upset winning 48-17.

Six very hearty Kansas City Chiefs fans surrounded themselves with everything they had that was warm to fight off the cold during the sub-freezing temperatures of the game between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Dec. 19, 1983. There were over 26,000 no-shows but despite the cold the Chiefs downed the Broncos, 48-17 in the season finale. (AP Photo/Paul Arnote)

The snowiest game ever played was in 2017 when the Colts traveled to New York to take on the Bills on December 10. The snowstorm dropped more than 16″ of snow in Orchard Park, New York with eight to nine inches falling during the game. A rarely seen weather phenomenon known as “thundersnow” also aided in the snow piling up. The game was not stopped and the Bills won in overtime 13-7.

File-This Dec. 10, 2017, file photo shows Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, second from right, throwing during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y. BEST GAME SCENE (special award): Buffalo’s home win in the snow vs. Indianapolis. Punts landing and sticking in the snow. The inability to see across the field because the snow fell so hard. Little semblance of a passing game. More than 2 inches of snow crusting the field. And a fan-base that celebrated by making snowmen in the stands. Give us more of that!(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

The Fog Bowl was one for the record books when a thick fog rolled into Chicago. It was on December 31, 1988 when the Chicago Bears took hosted the Eagles in the NFC divisional playoff game at Chicago. Chicago defeated the Eagles 20-12.