SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new anime-themed convention is coming to Springfield.

Missouri Anime Fest is a two-day event being held at the Springfield Expo Center at 630 E. St. Louis St. on November 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and November 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The convention brings together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists, and fans of anime and cartoons.

“Come on out! Meet the celebrities that you know that you’ve heard their voices on your TV set in your homes for years,” said Animefest Emcee Joey Mills. “You can get their autographs. You can get photos with them. We have a Q&A with them, so you can ask the questions you’ve always wanted to ask.”

Animefest will be featuring voice actors Cam Clarke, Adam Mcarthur, Brianna Knickerbocker, and Anne Yatco.

Every 30 minutes, there will be a scheduled event visitors can watch or participate in including a costume contest to win a prize.

For more information or ticket prices, click here.