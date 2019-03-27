The Latest on the Ozark Comprehensive Plan

OZARK, Mo. - Ozark has released its new long-term plan.

The new plan covers a wide range of goals for the city over the next two decades.

Among those goals, the city hopes to enhance the downtown areas, improve road infrastructure, increase the cities trail system and work on redesigning and rezoning the city.

Ozark's Board of Aldermen already adopted the plan earlier this month.

You can find a link to the full plan here.

