The Latest: Donald Trump Visits Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- President Trump will be arriving in Springfield soon.
We will update this story with the latest information during his visit.
"We are putting America first... and it's starts with Josh Hawley" #trumpinsgf— KOLR10 KOZL (@kolr10kozl) September 21, 2018
@POTUS takes the stage #trumpinsgf— KOLR10 KOZL (@kolr10kozl) September 21, 2018
Sen. Candidate Josh Hawley’s wife takes the stage to talk about her husband. #TrumpinSGF pic.twitter.com/72Dm1zwPTh— Heather Lewis (@HeatherLewisTV) September 21, 2018
Rep. Billy Long (@auctnr1 )jokingly calls crowd “deplorables”, says president Trump is hardest working person he’s ever met. Calls for voters to elect Josh Hawley. pic.twitter.com/lyf8VGpbY3— KOLR10 KOZL (@kolr10kozl) September 21, 2018
District 8 Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) starts chant:— Jesse Inman KOLR10 (@JesseInmanKOLR) September 21, 2018
"Build the Wall" #TrumpInSGF
@USRepLong is at the podeium #TrumpInSGF— KOLR10 KOZL (@kolr10kozl) September 21, 2018
@POTUS lands in Springfield! #TrumpInSGF pic.twitter.com/bjVRnVkSPw— KOLR10 KOZL (@kolr10kozl) September 21, 2018
