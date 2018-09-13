The Landing Hosts Free Eye Screenings

FAIRLAND, Ok. (KODE) - A local organization hosts the "Triad Eye Institute" to help give free eye screenings.

"The Landing" in Fairland hosted the event because they say there are a lot of people who need vision care and can't afford it. Optometrists say a lot of insurance policies don't cover individuals needing eye care.

Which can be critical because diabetes is actually one of the leading causes of blindness in the world. With proper eye exams, issues related to the disease can be prevented. Special screenings were done on residents 55 or older.

"We check visual acuity so we get to measure someone's vision to see if they are legal to drive or to see how impaired they are we also check for glaucoma so we check the eye pressure,” says Dawn Pewitt, optometrist.

Pewitt adds as we age, our vision gets worse, so people should always make it a priority to get annual eye screenings.