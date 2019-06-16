The KOLR10 team participated in United Way's Day of Caring Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Members of the KOLR10 team went down to downtown Springfield today to do a little community work.

The United Way's Day of Caring is coming up next week so our team celebrated by painting the downtown YMCA.

We started helping out a little early because this is also part of KOR10's parent company, Nexstar broadcasting's, Founders Day.

Being able to support United Way involves teams of employees around the Ozarks taking time to give back to local non-profits.

To learn more about United Way in the Ozarks, click here.