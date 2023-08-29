SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kitchen hosted a ribbon cutting today on a new affordable housing development.

According to a press release from the non-profit organization, the property, located at 550 N Duke Ave, is Maplewood Villas, a 44-unit affordable housing development designed for low-income and formerly homeless seniors—especially Veterans.

Governor Mike Parson and Mayor Ken McClure spoke at the ribbon cutting.

Maplewood Villas includes 44 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units for seniors aged 55 or older. All units are ground-floor accessible units. Eleven units have been set aside specifically to serve homeless veterans, while another portion of units have been set up for extremely low-income residents.

