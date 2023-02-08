SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke to Whitney Mosley, the museum’s educator, about upcoming activities and programs going on at the History Museum on the Square.

One new addition this year is the inclusion of an educational activity for students called Meeting Missouri. Students will learn about local people that are famous in the history of the state and that had an influence on Springfield. The students will then have the chance to do their own research provided by the museum and educate their fellow classmates on the Fox Theater stage.

Sellars also spoke about their new exhibit Community Cornerstone.

“That tells the story of… the early educators in the African-American schools here in Springfield; Lincoln School and their influences and then what they did after the schools were integrated in 1955 and how they still continue to be active in educating the students here in Springfield,” said Sellars.

In addition to those events, every month the museum hosts book clubs and sensory-friendly days, where the bright lights and sounds are turned down for those who have sensory sensitivities can enjoy the exhibits without overstimulation.