News

The Girlfriend Getaway kicks off in Dallas County

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 07:35 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 07:35 AM CDT

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. -- Daybreakers Lauren Barnas and Elisa Raffa filled us in on Buffalo's Dancin' Donkey Acres.

This Dallas County gem will have you riding donkeys, as well as training them and learning about their diet. What's their favorite treat? Uncooked ramen noodles and pepsi.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to keep up with what the girls are doing around the Ozarks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected