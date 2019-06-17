The Girlfriend Getaway kicks off in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. -- Daybreakers Lauren Barnas and Elisa Raffa filled us in on Buffalo's Dancin' Donkey Acres.

This Dallas County gem will have you riding donkeys, as well as training them and learning about their diet. What's their favorite treat? Uncooked ramen noodles and pepsi.

