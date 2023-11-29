SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The future of Robberson Elementary is up in the air after a demographic study showed the school is operating at 60% capacity. It’s one of three schools operating at that level.

“We want to be in that 80 to 85% range for sure because that’s using the space that it’s intended for,” Springfield Public Schools (SPS) Deputy Superintendent of Operations Travis Shaw said. “When you get lower than that and you get less than 60%, it’s not near as efficient. We’re not able to actually have the same kind of programs that we have for all of our students.”

Shaw said Robberson currently has around 160 students.

“Several years ago, it was probably double that,” Shaw said. “The population may be aging out to where they stay here, but their kids have grown out of that and they no longer have students in the area.”

One of those students is Vikki Kennedy’s granddaughter.

“She’s been there since kindergarten,” Kennedy said. “She’s now in second grade and she loves all the teachers and everybody loves her. She gets along with everybody. She’s made a lot of friends, so she loves it there.”

Kennedy said losing Robberson would be like losing the gateway to the north side neighborhood.

“She’s had all of her friends since kindergarten,” Kennedy said. “I just don’t think she could handle going to a different school.”

The study also projected a decline in overall student enrollment over a decade.

“Basically, what the projections are telling us is that over the next ten years, we’re looking at a reduction of about 300 students K-12,” Shaw said. “So very small reduction but not growing as far as what the projections tell us.”

SPS will spend the next few months going over the findings of the report to determine what’s best for the district.

