The FDA wants to change confusing food expiration labels

Springfield, MO - Imagine going to the grocery store and walking out with three bags.

Then, throwing one bag away before ever making it to your car.

The Federal Drug and Food Administration said this is what daily food waste looks like across the U.S.

"I think people just assume that if it's milk and it expires tomorrow that it's bad," said Volunteer Coach for Ozarks Food Harvest. "Even if they've already been drinking it for two days, they have to get rid of it, and that's not the case."

Moore said the food industry's efforts to streamline date labels on foods is an important step to ending food waste.

"I think it cuts down on a lot of confusion," said Moore. "I think it will certainly make it a lot easier for us and for our volunteers when they're sorting through things."

Moore said it's important to remember food can last longer than its expiration date.

"If it's frozen food sometimes those extensions will be longer," said Moore. "For example, with raw meat you have upwards of six months, whereas cooked meat only has like four."

Jordan Browning of Ozarks Food Harvest said he receives calls from clients confused on how long their food will last.

"It requires a bit of an explanation to say even though that date may say it's passed, that doesn't mean that it's not perfectly nutritious and edible to eat," said Browning. "And, that it's still going to taste good as well."