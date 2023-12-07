It’s early December, and if you’re sick of these early sunsets already, the good news is the sun will start setting later this weekend.

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, winter will officially begin. While the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year, it is not the earliest sunset of the year.

The earliest sunset occurs a few weeks before the solstice. In 2023, the earliest sunset will be on Friday, December 8th at 4:55 p.m.

There are a few factors at play as to why the earliest sunrise doesn’t happen on the solstice, some more complex than others, but here are the basics;

The Earth is not perfectly round.

The Earth’s orbit around the sun is not perfect.

In January, the Earth’s orbit around the sun moves faster. The Earth is closest to the sun in January. In July, the Earth’s orbit around the sun moves slower, as it is further away. While minutes and hours in the day are perfectly timed, the Earth’s orbit is not. The same phenomenon happens in the summer around the solstice.

While we are experiencing earlier sunsets, it will take over a month before we will start to gain morning daylight.

Springfield, Missouri will start gaining morning light on January 12, 2024.