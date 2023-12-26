SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the spirit of giving in the air, one Springfield woman is continuing a tradition that allows others to give to those in need.

You can leave what you can and take what you want from under the tree in front of the pink house on Broadway Avenue.

For the past three years, the donation tree goes up on Thanksgiving and comes down on New Year’s.

“My kids all said, ‘You’re going to end up with everybody’s trash.’ And that is not what happened,” said Pauletta Dunn, a resident who created the donation tree.

The donation tree in Grant Beach started because the Dunn family had too many clothes.

“We decided to put them out under a tree at Christmastime and just let people take what they could use,” Dunn said.

Dunn says by leaving items under the tree, you can give without it costing you anything.

“I figured it was a way that people can share what they had that they didn’t need and still be able to take what they could use and not feel weird about that,” Dunn said.

“My mom gets lots of donations, so she’s putting stuff out there every day,” said Lacey Potter, Dunn’s daughter.

She says the donation tree gives people a sense of community.

“If you’re not using it, and you want it to go to a good cause, why not donate it somewhere that you know it’s going to go to somebody in need?” Potter said.

Dunn says if there are people who take things they don’t need, that’s alright too.

“Maybe there are people that are taking it, maybe they’re selling it all over Craigslist,” Dunn said. “If they are, great. I hope they make money. But I don’t think that’s the case.”

Neighbors have started asking each year if the tree will go up and going out of their way to leave food or clothes.

“I think that any help that anybody can get is much needed,” Potter said. “And I think most people love to give more than receive anyway.”

“I would like to normalize giving what you can and sharing with other people what you already have,” Dunn said.