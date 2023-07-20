SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is asking the public to fill out their Housing Study Community Survey.

As a part of the Springfield Housing Study, the City is asking residents to complete a survey about what aspects of housing are important, preferences for future development and feedback on potential policies or programs.

The survey can be found here.

The information collected in the 14-question survey will be used to guide decision-making regarding future housing and commercial development within the City of Springfield.

The survey closes on July 28.