SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is asking the public to fill out their Housing Study Community Survey.
As a part of the Springfield Housing Study, the City is asking residents to complete a survey about what aspects of housing are important, preferences for future development and feedback on potential policies or programs.
The information collected in the 14-question survey will be used to guide decision-making regarding future housing and commercial development within the City of Springfield.
The survey closes on July 28.