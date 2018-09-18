The Campaign for Proposition D is on in Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. - If passed this November, Prop D would raise the state gas tax and that money would be used to spruce up roads and bridges.

Proponents of Prop. D says if passed, it will add 288-million dollars to the state annually.

Proponents of Proposition D say a two and a half cents per year sales tax increase will be gradually phased in over four years for a total 10 cents increase.

Scott Charton is a spokesperson for safermo.Com the coalition supporting Prop D.

Charton says voters can be sure the money will go where it’s supposed to go.

He says 70% will go to the state and 30 percent goes to local government, meaning cities and counties.

So I asked a few Branson area residents how they feel about digging deeper into their pockets for gas in exchange for better roads.

When voters go to the polls on November 6th, they'll have a chance to say yes or no to Proposition D.