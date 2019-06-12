The Branson BuzzSaw; Branson's latest attraction on the strip

BRANSON, Mo.-- A new thrill ride in Branson takes guest to the top of a 123-foot tower where they spin at 10 revolutions per minute.

Wednesday, the media and leaders in the community were given a sneak peek of Branson's latest attraction on the strip.

The newly named Saw Mill entertainment complex, unveiled their newest attraction, The Branson BuzzSaw.

It's another attraction which is indicative of the changes coming to the Music City.

The newly named sawmill will also offer food in a casual dining experience. The attraction is located at 2115 West 76 Country Blvd.

