The Blues win is the cause of a huge parade in Saint Louis Video

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. -- After Blues beat the Boston Bruins to win their first Stanley Cup on Wednesday, June 12.

It was estimated that about half a million people were out calling Gloria today, as players took turns showing off arguably the best trophy in sports.

Things got started around 12p.m. June 15 for the parade, that culminated with the stage ceremony.

Fans definitely needing to jockey for position including those from Falstaff's here in Springfield. They closed down the bar for the weekend and sent to whole crew to the parade.

We were there when the Blues won it all, and Stew Johnson, assistant manager says the owner, Scott Morris, gave the crew a break after working hard all season long.

Stew Johnson has nothing but kind words for his boss, "He treats us better than any bar owner I've ever worked for in my life, and this is just one of the things he does. We're a hockey bar, and we have been busting ourselves, just absolutely killing it for every single Blues game. We're tired and he gave us a break. He said, 'Go have some fun and celebrate the Blues.'"

Each player gets to keep the cup this offseason for a day, so keep an eye on those hijinks throughout the summer.

