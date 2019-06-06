Springfield could raise age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The city of Springfield could soon raise the age to purchase tobacco products.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is pushing to raise the legal age from 18 to 21 with the name, 'Tobacco 21'.

"The sign will change to, ‘Under 21, no tobacco,' said Puff & Stuff Owner, Davinder Singh.

The Health Dept. Says while many think of tobacco as just cigarettes, the ordinance would include e-cigarettes.

"I think there's a perception that the e-cigarettes are safe," said Clay Goddard, Director of Health with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. "63 Percent of Juul users, which is a popular brand, didn't even realize there was nicotine in that device.

Singh says raising the age limit may not do the trick.

"It'll make them mad, definitely, but there's so many illegal things on the streets they can still buy," said Singh. "You can't stop it."

He says if the ordinance passes, there will be some negative impact, but it can also be good.

"It's going to hurt the business but it's going to help your health," Singh said.

Goddard says if you raise the legal age to buy tobacco, the number of people ages 18-21 that smoke tobacco will reduce.

"I think it's hard to defend selling these products to people when the data shows that tobacco use is harmful in the youth initiation," Goddard said. "If you limit that, [it] can reduce tobacco rates.

"It's important because we want to live longer, healthier, happier lives. We believe that tobacco is an insidious product and it's one that you can make a big difference if you can lower your smoking rates."

The city is set to hear the ordinance June 17.

The council will vote two weeks later. If the ordinance passes, it will start to be implemented 60 days after the vote.