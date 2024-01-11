SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the country’s most prominent basketball tournaments is returning to the Ozarks.

The 39th Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions tips off later today.

Josh Scott, the tournament director said this tournament is not just about basketball, it’s about highlighting Southwest Missouri and showing the out-of-state teams what the Ozarks is all about.

“We focus on not only on the games and that experience for the kids and Mark Fisher the previous director probably said it best, if they leave here only thinking about three ball games… we probably didn’t do justice to what this event is supposed to be,” said Scott.

The tournament tips off today at 4:30 p.m. where fans will have the opportunity to see the number 1, 6, 11, and 25th-ranked basketball teams in the country compete against one another.

With Springfield’s own Central Bulldogs and Glendale Falcons playing in the tournament as well.

Since 1985, the Tournament of Champions has featured over 360 Division 1 college basketball players including 60 NBA players like Anthony Tolliver, Jayson Tatum, and John Wall.

Scott said tickets are still available for fans to purchase but they should do it sooner rather than later.

“There are tickets available through the Great Southern Bank Arena box office. You can go there. Three-day lower bowl seats are no longer available but there are single-day tickets available,“ said Scott.

With more inclement weather on the way this weekend, Scott said his team is watching the weather closely.

“It was the best of worst-case scenarios. Our airports and our street crews and everyone is watching very intently on the weather and what’s coming in so we’re planning and preparing for that also,” said Scott.