Thayer Woman Sentenced in Shooting Death

THAYER, Mo. - A Thayer woman has been sentenced in the death of a West Plains man.

Cynthia Willman, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years in the charge of murder in the 2nd degree and 5 years for armed criminal action after taking an Alford Plea.

Willman was accused in the June 11, 2017 shooting death of George R. Campell, 44, of West Plains.

Thayer Police Chief Daryl Childers said at the time that Campell was shot at a home on North 3rd Street in Thayer. He was taken to a hospital in West Plains where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested Willman, 40, near the shooting scene and she was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Court documents in the case state that Thayer police officer found Campbell in the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Willman was found hiding in the woods behind the residence, according to a probable cause statement.

A juvenile at the scene told investigators that Willman and Campbell had been arguing and Willman put a rifle against Campbell's stomach and pulled the trigger after Campbell told her he "was not afraid to die for people he loved."