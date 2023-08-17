HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Thayer was killed after a two-car accident occurred two miles north of Brandsville on Highway 63.

According to the crash report, Tonya Thurman, 55, was a passenger in a southbound vehicle when a northbound vehicle swerved into the path of the other and collided.

Thurman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle that Thurman was riding in suffered serious injuries and the driver of the northbound vehicle suffered minor injuries.

This is Troop G’s 20th fatality accident in 2023.