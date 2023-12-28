HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A 32-year-old Thayer woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 28 on U.S. 63 north of Brandsville.

Kathrine Welch was killed when the Jeep Cherokee she was driving south crossed the center line of 63 and struck a northbound car driven by a male from Saffell, Arkansas.

Her car then struck a tractor-trailer unit head-on. Welch was pronounced dead at the scene by Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry.

Neither the male from Arkansas nor the truck driver were injured.

Welch is the 41st person killed in 2023 on highways in the patrol’s Troop G in south-central Missouri. Troop G recorded 32 highway fatalities on or before Dec. 27 in 2022.