HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A Thayer man is in serious condition after a crash early Friday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. about three miles north of Brandsville, which is southeast of West Plains, on U.S. Highway 63.

Jayce A. Haven, 20, of Thayer was southbound in a 2007 Toyota Camry when he rear-ended a stationary 2015 Mack truck, driven by 56-year-old Ferrell G. Moore of Springfield.

Haven suffered serious injuries and was air-lifted to a Springfield hospital for treatment. Moore is listed in moderate condition, and was taken to a nearby hospital.