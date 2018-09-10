Thayer Fire Department Responds to Residential Fire, Finds Deceased Person in Home

THAYER, Mo. -- The Thayer Fire Department was responding to a residential fire and found a deceased person in the home.

Firefighters at the department were dispatched on Sept. 5 at about 11:37 p.m.

The residential fire was located on Air Port Road, outside of Thayer, according to an Oregon County Sheriff's Office press release.

The fire department requested law enforcement assistance following the discovery of the body.

The investigation is ongoing with the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri State Fire Marshall and the Thayer Police Department, according to the release.