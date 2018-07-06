Thai Diver Dies in Cave Rescue Video

There's been a death in the rescue operations to save a soccer team trapped in a cave in northern Thailand. The 12 boys and their soccer coach have been stuck there for two weeks now.



A Thai rescuer died Thursday night from a lack of oxygen, the first death in the ongoing efforts to rescue the trapped soccer team.

The 38-year-old was a former member of Thailand's Navy Seals and was working as a volunteer. He passed out while placing oxygen tanks along a potential exit route underwater.

"We will not let the sacrifice of our friend go to waste" the Thai Seal commander said.

The death underscores the dangers the rescuers are facing as they try to save the boys.

"We try everything, for the best way to help them," said Thai Seal Commander Rear Admiral Arpakorn Yookongkaew.

Matt Fitzgerald is a diver with Australian forces in Thailand. "It is quite challenging obviously. It's zero visibility. It's confined space. So it's a challenge."

The 12 young soccer players and their coach have been trapped since June 23rd, when heavy rains flooded the caverns, blocking their exit.

Rescue crews have already pumped out more than 34 million gallons of water and they're drilling through rocks to make room for more hoses.

Portions of the potential escape route would require the boys to swim underwater with dive masks to breathe.

But if crews can quickly lower the water level so the boys can keep their heads above water, Thai Navy Seals would float them through the flooded passages until they reach dry land and can walk out of the cave.

But more rain is on the way this weekend.

Some of the boys are said to be showing signs of weakness and malnutrition, prompting rescue crews to pump oxygen into the chamber where they are trapped.

But their spirits appear to be high--the Navy SEALs say the young boys are asking about the outcome of World Cup games.

